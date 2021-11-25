KARMA Price Tops $0.0068 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $37.17 million and approximately $33.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KARMA has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006014 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00051239 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

