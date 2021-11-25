Katalyo Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $104,514.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00092584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.62 or 0.07584392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.94 or 0.99944464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

