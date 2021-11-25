Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 10,363 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. 2,233,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

