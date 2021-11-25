Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,476 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 978.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 100,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 143,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

