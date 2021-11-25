Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 129,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.48. 15,866,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,373,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.