Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 351,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,945. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.58.

