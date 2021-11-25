Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $5.28

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Kava has a market cap of $749.14 million and approximately $93.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00008944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00206312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.15 or 0.00740551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00079970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 151,833,923 coins and its circulating supply is 141,896,424 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

