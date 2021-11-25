Kebab Token (KEBAB) Trading 49.9% Higher This Week

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded up 50.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Kebab Token has a total market capitalization of $32,448.08 and approximately $259.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kebab Token has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00093428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.96 or 0.07612786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,087.42 or 0.99872208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

