Keep Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $472.59 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $472.59 million and $94.30 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00237054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00089927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012387 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,721,780 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

