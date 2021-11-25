Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €65.00 ($73.86) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.84 ($69.13).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €63.46 ($72.11) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €58.80 and a 200 day moving average of €54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a fifty-two week high of €67.14 ($76.30). The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.42.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

