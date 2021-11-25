Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Keros Therapeutics worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 105.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 51.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 134,546 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,410. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

