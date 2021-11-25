KeyCorp Comments on Nucor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $22.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.