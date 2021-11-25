Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

KEYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.