KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Up 37.7% This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $98,690.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00098645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.06 or 0.07631481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,372.25 or 0.99722587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

