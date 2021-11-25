Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.66. 1,779,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.12 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

