KickToken (KICK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. KickToken has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088972 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,131,208 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.