Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Price Target Cut to $2.10

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $2.21 to $2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 282.51% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Beat Q3 Revenue Estimate / Preparing for a Strong 2022” and dated November 18, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Kidoz stock remained flat at $$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Kidoz has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 million, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of -0.63.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

