Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Up 30.3% This Week

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $105,553.72 and $70.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00233287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012325 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

