Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIRK. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $401,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

