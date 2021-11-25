Klaytn Trading Up 1.8% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002573 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $186.06 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.39 or 0.07607211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.74 or 0.99805988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,730,426,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,526,223,409 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

