Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $70.90 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.63 or 0.00847177 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

