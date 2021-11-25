Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Cap of $16,592.50

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $16,592.50 and approximately $124.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

