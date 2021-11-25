Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nord/LB

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was upgraded by Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

