Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.79 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $133.38 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.38 or 0.00492120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.05 or 0.00222702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00100242 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003594 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,907,115 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

