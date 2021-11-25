Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Up 0.1%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 374.50 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.89). Approximately 3,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 71,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374 ($4.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Kooth in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Kooth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.