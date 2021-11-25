Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Stake Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Korea Electric Power worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.85. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

