Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,170 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $39.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

