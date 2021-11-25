Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,068 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

