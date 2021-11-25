Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

