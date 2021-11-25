Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 186,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 243,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

