KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading Down 1.1%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07.

