Kroger (KR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

