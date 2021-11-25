Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.55% of Kronos Worldwide worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRO. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.