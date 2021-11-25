Kryll Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.63 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00003569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $79.79 million and $7.63 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088818 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

