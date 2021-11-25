Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.69

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and traded as low as $57.14. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 4,152 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

