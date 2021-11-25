KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Rating Reiterated by Litchfield Hills Research

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KULR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

KULR opened at $2.83 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

