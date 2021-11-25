KUN (KUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $637.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $18.32 or 0.00031053 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $36,647.46 and approximately $637.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00067417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.27 or 0.07607969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.65 or 0.99762983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.