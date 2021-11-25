Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 70.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 203.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003234 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

