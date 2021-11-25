Kylin One Day Volume Reaches $3.24 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded up 5% against the dollar. Kylin has a total market cap of $57.53 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

