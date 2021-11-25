Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Morgan Stanley

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $$64.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

