Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Landmark Bancorp worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

