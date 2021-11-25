Lands’ End (LE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.20 million. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LE opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

