Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $149.02

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$149.02 and last traded at C$153.00, with a volume of 38191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$149.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAS.A. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$176.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

