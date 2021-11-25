Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.80.

LB opened at C$39.11 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$45.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.