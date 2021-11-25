Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.