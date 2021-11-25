Levolution Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $58,233.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00243783 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00088847 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,419,810 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

