Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Down 1.6%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 64,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 748,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.72. The stock has a market cap of £7.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63.

About Lexington Gold (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.