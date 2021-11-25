LGCY Network 1-Day Volume Tops $276,265.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $110.37 million and approximately $276,265.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012355 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.