LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $167,252.75 and $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005263 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007229 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 394.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.