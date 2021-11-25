Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 1,436,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 105.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 366,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 363.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

